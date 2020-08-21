1/1
Frederick Austin Sinclair
Frederick Austin Sinclair

Memphis - Frederick Austin Sinclair (72), peacefully passed away, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Alive Hospice Care in Nashville, TN.

He is survived by his siblings, Patricia, Gerald Phillip (Juanita), Alvin Leroy (Dorothy), 6 nieces, 4 nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

A visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at M. J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel, 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN. There will be a private family memorial service and interment at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.








Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38116
901-332-3164
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., Whitehaven Chapel
August 20, 2020
Fred was a gentle soul. He was intelligent yet humble. He was always there to lend an ear or a helping hand to his friends. My wife and I will miss him.
Kyle Mask
Friend
