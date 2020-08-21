Frederick Austin Sinclair
Memphis - Frederick Austin Sinclair (72), peacefully passed away, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Alive Hospice Care in Nashville, TN.
He is survived by his siblings, Patricia, Gerald Phillip (Juanita), Alvin Leroy (Dorothy), 6 nieces, 4 nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at M. J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel, 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN. There will be a private family memorial service and interment at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.