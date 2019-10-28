Services
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Bernard Grant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Bernard Grant Obituary
Frederick Bernard Grant

Memphis - Frederick Bernard Grant, 77, of Memphis surrounded by the love of his precious wife, went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2019. In 1964 he married the love of his life, Bettye J. Myers, who has remained steadfast by his side for 55 years. A graduate of Booker T. Washington Class of 1960, a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and retiree of Caterpillar Tractor Parts.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at E H Ford Mortuary, 3390 Elvis Presley from 3 to 6 p.m. Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday November 1, 2019 at Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 60 South Parkway East. Interment at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now