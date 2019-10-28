|
|
Frederick Bernard Grant
Memphis - Frederick Bernard Grant, 77, of Memphis surrounded by the love of his precious wife, went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2019. In 1964 he married the love of his life, Bettye J. Myers, who has remained steadfast by his side for 55 years. A graduate of Booker T. Washington Class of 1960, a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and retiree of Caterpillar Tractor Parts.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at E H Ford Mortuary, 3390 Elvis Presley from 3 to 6 p.m. Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday November 1, 2019 at Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 60 South Parkway East. Interment at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019