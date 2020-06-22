Dr. Frederick Douglas Sanders
Memphis - The Memorial Service for Dr. Frederick Douglas Sanders is at Second Congregational United Church of Christ, 764 Walker Avenue, Memphis, TN 38126 on Thursday, June 25th at 12:30 p.m. Interment is at the West TN State Veterans Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home, Tel. (901)379-0861.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.