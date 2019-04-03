|
Frederick H. Mills
Mills, CO
On Tuesday March 26, 2019 Frederick H. Mills passed away at the age of 97. Fred was born on March 6, 1922 in Providence, Rhode Island to Frederick H. Mills, Sr. who owned the Mills Coffee Roasting Co. and Madeleine Holland Mills. Fred graduated from Hope High School in Providence, and attended the Rhode Island School of Design on full scholarship. After Pearl Harbor he enlisted in the United States Army 100th Division, MP Platoon, and was stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC. While on Christmas leave from Fort Bragg, Fred met the love of his life, Mabel, the sister of his best army buddy Joe Myatt. Later in the war, he landed in Marseilles and fought his way through France and Germany. After release from the Army, Fred moved to Jackson, Tennessee and was married to Mabel Myatt. He began his career in advertising in Jackson, then moved to Meridian, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee. His final position prior to retirement was with Gurley Refining Co. After his retirement, he resided in Sun City West, AZ. and Ft. Collins, CO.
Throughout his life, Fred was deeply committed to community engagement through mentoring, mission work, and volunteering with several organizations, including Habitat for Humanity. Fred was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fort Collins.
He is survived by his wife Mabel, his sister Elaine Mills, his brother Donald Mills, and his three daughters and their families: Anne and Richard Dolph, Shirley and Dan Ellsworth and son David, wife Elisabeth, great granddaughter Laine all of Ft. Collins, Mary and François Baumont and daughters, Lucie and Monique, of Gillette, New Jersey.
Donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity for their Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief fund. https://www.habitat.org/us-pr/san-juan/puerto-rico-hfh-pr
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 3, 2019