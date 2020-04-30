Frederick Joseph Bence of Germantown, 89, died April 28, 2020, after a brief illness at Baptist Collierville. PapPap, as he was affectionately known to his grandchildren and countless others who were part of his world, was the charismatic patriarch of the Bence clan. He was also commissioner and final arbiter of all the Bence antics, and there were abundant antics in the Bence family. He was a proud family man whose sole objective in life was putting family first. Fred was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Frederick and Bertha Bence, and he was the last of their surviving children. He was married 55 years to Claire (Fraser) Bence who preceded him in death. Their union was blessed with seven children: Frederick (Mary Lynn) Bence of Irwin, PA; Kimberly Ring of Germantown; Florence (Ricky) Busey of Collierville; Judy (BJ) Steadman of Germantown; Pam (Eddie) Bruce of Oakland; Trish Bence of Germantown; and Bill (Jennifer) Bence of Kansas City, MO. Fred and Claire were the proud grandparents to twenty-two and great-grandparents to eight, with two more waiting to enter this world. Fred was a member of OLPH Catholic Church and served the country in the Armed Services. He was proud to say that although the changed names over the years from Porter Cable to Rockwell International to Delta International Machinery, he worked fifty years for the same company. He started in the mail room and ultimately ran the distribution center in Memphis before retiring in 1999. In light of the COVID-19 environment, a small funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 30, and will be attended by his children. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society of the MidSouth or the American Heart Association. Memphis Funeral Homes will be handling arrangements with interment at Memorial Gardens in Bartlett.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.