Frederick Sanders

Frederick SandersMemphis - Dr. Frederick D. Sanders departed this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Methodist Le Bonheur Germanton Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years, Gwendolyn and two children, Aletha Gayle and Frances Donna, and two grandchildren, Brandon Matthews and Zacheriah Ateyyat. a nephew, Michael Robinson (Vivian) and, a cousin, Howard Marshburn, and other relatives and friends.He grew up in Wilmington, NC and graduated from Williston Senior High School. He earned a BS degree in Chemistry from Livingstone College, Salisbury, NC., and an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University.After serving his country in the United States Army, he worked as a chemist at Lever Brothers in New Jersey and Celanese Bishop Facility in Bishop, TX. He had a desire to become a physician. He applied and was accepted to Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University after being in the workforce for more than 10 years. He did his internship and residency in OB GYN at Case Western University Hospital in Cleveland, OH.He moved to Memphis in 1980 and established a private practice at St. Joseph Hospital. Later, moved to St. Francis Hospital. He maintained privileges at all the major hospitals in Memphis. After many years of practice, he retired March 2010. He still volunteered as a GYN physician at The Church Health Center.His religious life was served at Second Congregational United Church of Christ, where he remained an active, faithful, devoted, and committed member from the time he joined in 1980, until his death. Although he served on numerous boards and was a dedicated Sunday school teacher, his greatest love was being chair of the Building and Grounds Committee.During his leisure time he played his clarinet, worked crossword puzzles, flower beds and was an amateur fix-it all around the house.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Livingstone College Alumni Association in his name and the class of 1960, 701 W. Monroe St., Salisbury, NC 28114 or to Second Congregational UCC General Fund, 764 Walker Av., Memphis, TN 38126.The Memorial Service is at Second Congregational United Church of Christ. Interment is at the West TN State Veterans Cemetery. *Due to COVID-19 the memorial and burial will be limited to a small number of close family and friends.*