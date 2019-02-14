|
Dr. Fredric Keith Brooks
Memphis, TN
Dr. Fredric Keith Brooks was born January 11, 1947 in Jackson Tennessee to the late Reverend Phillip E. Brooks and Mrs. Lottie Thompson Brooks. He was the youngest of seven children which included four daughters and three sons – Charlotte, Phyllis, Mose Yvonne, Phillip, Joe, Mona and Fredric. Two siblings preceded him in death, Mr. Joseph B. Brooks and Mrs. Charlotte Brooks Polk.
As a baby, Fredric moved to Memphis with his family and he and his siblings were students in the Memphis Schools and graduates of Booker T. Washington High School. He excelled scholastically and became a great basketball player, known affectionally as "Jabo". He later received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics and Mathematics from Fisk University, a Master degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and Memphis State . Doctorate in Education Administration from Memphis State.
Dr. Brooks briefly worked in Rochester New York before moving back to Memphis and working over forty years teaching and administration in the Memphis City Schools until his retirement.
Dr. Brooks was united in holy matrimony to his beloved wife, Mrs. Charlotte Denise Brooks at. Mt. Olive Cathedral and recently celebrated 41 years together.
Dr. Brooks professed his faith in his lord and savior Jesus Christ at an early age at Mt. Olive Cathedral and he as an adult he served faithfully in his church through various ministers beginning with his father, Reverend Phillip E. Brooks.
He was a faithful member of the Steward Board and Finance Committee. He was also the Budget Chairman for many years. He supported his church in every way, serving as chairman of Men's Day and supporting financially the many campaigns the church took on. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and the NAACP.
He leaves to cherish his legacy, his wife, Charlotte Denise, siblings, Mrs, Phyllis Brooks Kelley, Dr. Mose Yvonne Brooks Hooks, Mr. Phillip E. Brooks, Jr., Mrs. Mona Brooks Parker (Edgar) , two brothers in law, Mr. Samuel Brooks, and Mr. Kelvin E. Redditt ( Terri); two nieces, Mrs. Samone Polk Brooks, (Ernest), Ms. Sandra Polk; six nephews, Dr. Samuel C. Polk (Elise) Mr. Edgar Parker, Jr. (Agatha), Mr. Todd Parker, Mr. William (Billy) Kelley, Mr. Damon Brooks, Mr. Justin Brooks, and grand neice, Eren Brooks and grand nephews Samuel IV and Eli Polk and a host of cousins and relatives along with a dear godmother, Ms. Gussye M. Sweet. Special love to our other family Dr. & Mrs. Champion and Family.
The funeral will be Saturday February 16, 2019. The wake and viewing is at 9:00 A.M.-10:55 A.M. The service begins at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive Cathedral- 538 Martin Luther King Avenue, Memphis, TN. 38126.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 14, 2019