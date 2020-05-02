Furtina Darling Allen
Southaven - Furtina Darling Allen, 53, of Southaven, MS joined her master on April 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital East. She leaves her husband, James Allen, 1 sister, 3 brothers, 9 brothers-in-law, 6 sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, May 4, 2020 4:00-6:00 PM (10 people at a time will enter for viewing). Homegoing service for immediate family on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Live stream available at NJ Ford and Sons Funeral Home Facebook page. All services at NJ Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 12 South Parkway W, Memphis, TN 38109.




