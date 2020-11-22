1/1
Gail Clark Hackney
Gail Clark Hackney passed away on Nov 20, 2020 after a short illness. Gail "Mimi" Hackney was preceded in death by her mother Quenton Clark (d. 2016) and father William Dan Clark (d. 2009) of Philadelphia, Mississippi. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Souther DeBardelaben of Memphis (Jeff), two granddaughters who were the light of her life, Karley Horton and Riley DeBardelaben of Memphis, her sister Martha Clark Snider (Merv) and nephew Daniel Snider of Nolensville, TN and her beloved dog, Sophie. She loved her church and she loved her friends and family unconditionally. And she loved to dance.

She went to Ocean Springs H.S. and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. She worked as a realtor in Memphis for many years prior to retirement. She helped so many who needed a hand and mentored countless women with her guidance over the years.

She was loved by everyone she touched and will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when we can gather together. Donations in her memory can be made to Tails of Hope DogRescue www.tailsofhopedogrescue.com or Harmony Church of Bartlett www.harmonychurchofbartlett.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
