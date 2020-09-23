Gail McBride Chumley



Mrs. Gail McBride Chumley, the widow of Mr. Charles Chumley, passed away on the morning of September 22, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Chumley was the secretary to the director at the Memphis Brooks Art Gallery and a member of the Garland United Methodist Church.



Mrs. Chumley is survived by her daughter, LeeAnn Sorrell (Jim) of Brighton; her son, Kevin Chumley (Elinor) of Covington; her sister, Shirley Max of Covington; six grandchildren, Kevin Chumley, Jr. (Jesse), Leslie Gail Chumley, Christina DeBerry (Shane), John-Michael Chumley, Elizabeth Sorrell, and Stan Sorrell; and by her two great-grandchildren, Adyson Goode and Logan Allen DeBerry. Mrs. Chumley was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin E. and Virgie Goode McBride; and by her thirteen siblings.



Visitation for Mrs. Chumley will be held on Friday, September 25th, from 12:00 - 2:00 at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens.









