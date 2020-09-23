1/1
Gail McBride Chumley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail McBride Chumley

Mrs. Gail McBride Chumley, the widow of Mr. Charles Chumley, passed away on the morning of September 22, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Chumley was the secretary to the director at the Memphis Brooks Art Gallery and a member of the Garland United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Chumley is survived by her daughter, LeeAnn Sorrell (Jim) of Brighton; her son, Kevin Chumley (Elinor) of Covington; her sister, Shirley Max of Covington; six grandchildren, Kevin Chumley, Jr. (Jesse), Leslie Gail Chumley, Christina DeBerry (Shane), John-Michael Chumley, Elizabeth Sorrell, and Stan Sorrell; and by her two great-grandchildren, Adyson Goode and Logan Allen DeBerry. Mrs. Chumley was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin E. and Virgie Goode McBride; and by her thirteen siblings.

Visitation for Mrs. Chumley will be held on Friday, September 25th, from 12:00 - 2:00 at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved