Services
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
(901) 371-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Gardner Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gardner Glenn "Sam" Shaffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gardner Glenn "Sam" Shaffer Obituary
Gardner Glenn "Sam" Shaffer

Germantown - Gardner Glenn "Sam" Shaffer, 84, of Germantown, TN, passed away on July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Loyd and Ruth Elizabeth Shaffer; his son, Keith Kevin Shaffer; and his daughter, Stephanie Sierra Shaffer. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret Catherine Shaffer; his grandson, Gavin Christian Greif; and his brother Rodney Raymond Shaffer. Sam was a United States Marine & Vietnam Veteran and enjoyed working for numerous years in Sales & Marketing, in the Automotive Aftermarket field. The family will hold a private memorial service, in accordance with Sam's wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for memorial donations to be made to at www.stjude.org/give or donation by phone (800) 805-5856. Online condolences may be at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now