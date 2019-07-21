|
|
Gardner Glenn "Sam" Shaffer
Germantown - Gardner Glenn "Sam" Shaffer, 84, of Germantown, TN, passed away on July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Loyd and Ruth Elizabeth Shaffer; his son, Keith Kevin Shaffer; and his daughter, Stephanie Sierra Shaffer. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret Catherine Shaffer; his grandson, Gavin Christian Greif; and his brother Rodney Raymond Shaffer. Sam was a United States Marine & Vietnam Veteran and enjoyed working for numerous years in Sales & Marketing, in the Automotive Aftermarket field. The family will hold a private memorial service, in accordance with Sam's wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for memorial donations to be made to at www.stjude.org/give or donation by phone (800) 805-5856. Online condolences may be at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 21, 2019