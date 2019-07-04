Services
Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home
128 South 7th St.
West Memphis, AR 72301
(870) 735-5855
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Mississippi Boulevard Church
Memphis, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Mississippi Boulevard Church
Memphis, TN
Garrie L. Ollie


1951 - 2019
Garrie L. Ollie Obituary
Garrie L. Ollie

Marion, AR - 1951 - 2019

Garrie L. Ollie, 68, of Marion, AR passed away on June 29, 2019 in Orlando, FL. He was a retired Tax Analyst. His loving family includes his wife Brenda Ollie; sons Tremell Ollie (Orlando, FL) and Kenyell Ollie (Charlotte, NC). He leaves two sisters, Melva O. Petteway and Gloria D. Wilkerson; four brothers, Lonnie Ollie, Marvin Ollie, Tony Ollie and Michael Paul Shotwell; two granddaughters, Nyla Ollie and Aubrey Ollie, and one grandson, Jackson Ollie. Visitation (11:00-11:55am) and Funeral services (12 noon) both on Saturday, July 6 at Mississippi Boulevard Church, Memphis, TN with burial at Crittenden Memorial, Marion, AR.

Funeral services provided by: Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc., West Memphis, AR, 870-735-5855
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 4, 2019
