Garrie L. Ollie
Marion, AR - 1951 - 2019
Garrie L. Ollie, 68, of Marion, AR passed away on June 29, 2019 in Orlando, FL. He was a retired Tax Analyst. His loving family includes his wife Brenda Ollie; sons Tremell Ollie (Orlando, FL) and Kenyell Ollie (Charlotte, NC). He leaves two sisters, Melva O. Petteway and Gloria D. Wilkerson; four brothers, Lonnie Ollie, Marvin Ollie, Tony Ollie and Michael Paul Shotwell; two granddaughters, Nyla Ollie and Aubrey Ollie, and one grandson, Jackson Ollie. Visitation (11:00-11:55am) and Funeral services (12 noon) both on Saturday, July 6 at Mississippi Boulevard Church, Memphis, TN with burial at Crittenden Memorial, Marion, AR.
Funeral services provided by: Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc., West Memphis, AR, 870-735-5855
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 4, 2019