Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary McGinnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary C. McGinnis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary C. McGinnis Obituary
Gary C. McGinnis

Memphis, TN

Gary C. McGinnis, 75, of Memphis, TN passed away March 3, 2019. Mr. McGinnis was retired from Firestone, a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, enjoyed fishing, good food and Alabama football (Roll Tide!). He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane McGinnis; daughter, Angela (Scott) Gill of Rockwall, TX; son, Todd (Jennifer) McGinnis of Hernando, MS; sister, Jill Fletcher of Mobile, AL; brother, Kelly McGinnis of Tupelo, MS; six grandchildren, Philip Gill, Aidan Gill, Brennen Gill, Ireland Gill, Jake McGinnis and Bo McGinnis. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Mar 6) from 5pm - 8pm with a service Thursday at 11am all at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Indian Creek Cemetery.

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now