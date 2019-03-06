|
Gary C. McGinnis
Memphis, TN
Gary C. McGinnis, 75, of Memphis, TN passed away March 3, 2019. Mr. McGinnis was retired from Firestone, a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, enjoyed fishing, good food and Alabama football (Roll Tide!). He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane McGinnis; daughter, Angela (Scott) Gill of Rockwall, TX; son, Todd (Jennifer) McGinnis of Hernando, MS; sister, Jill Fletcher of Mobile, AL; brother, Kelly McGinnis of Tupelo, MS; six grandchildren, Philip Gill, Aidan Gill, Brennen Gill, Ireland Gill, Jake McGinnis and Bo McGinnis. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Mar 6) from 5pm - 8pm with a service Thursday at 11am all at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Indian Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 6, 2019