Gary Dale Kennedy
Byhalia, MS - Gary Dale Kennedy, 67, of Byhalia, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Mr. Kennedy is survived by his son, James Edwards, mother, Claire Kennedy, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Kathy Kennedy, a nephew, Lee Kennedy and a niece, Katelyn Kennedy. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred A. Kennedy and brother, Kenneth Kennedy. There will be a graveside service on Friday, July 12 at 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 12, 2019