Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Gary Dale Kennedy


1952 - 2019
Gary Dale Kennedy Obituary
Gary Dale Kennedy

Byhalia, MS - Gary Dale Kennedy, 67, of Byhalia, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Mr. Kennedy is survived by his son, James Edwards, mother, Claire Kennedy, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Kathy Kennedy, a nephew, Lee Kennedy and a niece, Katelyn Kennedy. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred A. Kennedy and brother, Kenneth Kennedy. There will be a graveside service on Friday, July 12 at 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 12, 2019
