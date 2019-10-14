Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Gary W. Gurley

Gary W. Gurley Obituary
- - Gary W. Gurley, 76, owner of Gurley Appliance for 42 years, passed away October 11, 2019. He was a member of Millington Church of Christ for 42 years. Mr. Gurley was preceded in death by a son, Gary W. Gurley, Jr. and is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jo Ann Gurley; daughters, Michelle Mann (Mike), Melanie Lynn McDonald and Melissa Walker (Barry); sister, Paula Cwiskel; brother, Eddie Gurley; six grandchildren, Karson, Kolton, Kristy, Kyle, Stevi and Ian; five great-grandchildren. The family asks any memorials be made to .

Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, (901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
