Gary W. Gurley
- - Gary W. Gurley, 76, owner of Gurley Appliance for 42 years, passed away October 11, 2019. He was a member of Millington Church of Christ for 42 years. Mr. Gurley was preceded in death by a son, Gary W. Gurley, Jr. and is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jo Ann Gurley; daughters, Michelle Mann (Mike), Melanie Lynn McDonald and Melissa Walker (Barry); sister, Paula Cwiskel; brother, Eddie Gurley; six grandchildren, Karson, Kolton, Kristy, Kyle, Stevi and Ian; five great-grandchildren. The family asks any memorials be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019