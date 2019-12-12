|
|
Gary Walker
Memphis - Gary Walker, 69, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday December 10, 2019. He was retired from Midsouth Automatic Door. Gary was a member of the NRA, the MSSA, an avid sportsman, and enjoyed being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Charles Case, and a sister. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Marilyn Walker, three children, Shea Walker, Chris Pace, Debbie Carasso, one sister, Sherri Wilson, eight grandchildren, and two great granddaughters.
The family will receive friends from 2pm until 5pm on, Sunday December 15, 2019, with a funeral service at 10 am, on Monday, December 16, 2019, all to be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019