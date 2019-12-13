Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Walker Obituary
Gary Walker

Memphis - Gary Walker, 69, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday December 10, 2019. He was retired from Midsouth Automatic Door. Gary was a member of the NRA, the MSSA, an avid sportsman, and enjoyed being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Charles Case, and a sister. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Marilyn Walker, three children, Shea Walker, Chris Pace, Debbie Carasso, one sister, Sherri Wilson, eight grandchildren, and two great granddaughters.

The family will receive friends from 2pm until 5pm on, Sunday December 15, 2019, with a funeral service at 10 am, on Monday, December 16, 2019, all to be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -