Services
Holly Springs Funeral Home
1160 Highway 311
Holly Springs, MS 38635
(662) 252-1161
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Holly Springs, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Holly Springs, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Hill Crest Cemetery
Holly Springs, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Walker Barnett


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Walker Barnett Obituary
Gary Walker Barnett

Holly Springs - Gary Walker Barnett was born in Ashland, Mississippi on April 26, 1939 to John Darius Barnett and Marie Walker Barnett. Gary was an avid bird hunter, which led to friendships across the country. He was also an avid golfer, fisherman and gardener and he never met a stranger. Gary served in the National Guard.

He leaves his beloved wife, Sherry Barnett; daughter-in-law, Anita Gresham Barnett; and granddaughters, Amanda Barnett and Rosamond Barnett. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Peggy Moffit; and his only child, Heath Barnett.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Holly Springs from 1-3 PM with funeral services at 3:00 PM. graveside service will be held immediately after at Hill Crest Cemetery in Holly Springs. The Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of Holly Springs or to Marshall Academy.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now