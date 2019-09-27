|
|
Gary Walker Barnett
Holly Springs - Gary Walker Barnett was born in Ashland, Mississippi on April 26, 1939 to John Darius Barnett and Marie Walker Barnett. Gary was an avid bird hunter, which led to friendships across the country. He was also an avid golfer, fisherman and gardener and he never met a stranger. Gary served in the National Guard.
He leaves his beloved wife, Sherry Barnett; daughter-in-law, Anita Gresham Barnett; and granddaughters, Amanda Barnett and Rosamond Barnett. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Peggy Moffit; and his only child, Heath Barnett.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Holly Springs from 1-3 PM with funeral services at 3:00 PM. graveside service will be held immediately after at Hill Crest Cemetery in Holly Springs. The Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of Holly Springs or to Marshall Academy.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 27, 2019