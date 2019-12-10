Resources
Gaye Marie Nunnery Gordon Obituary
Covington,GA. - Gaye Marie Nunnery Gordon, 49, died December 1, 2019, after complications from surgery.

A former Memphian, she was currently residing in Covington,GA.

Gaye is survived by her father, Douglas E. Nunnery; her daughter, Hayley Ann Gordon; her sister, Mary Ann Miller, and her granddaughter, Delanie Gordon.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Susan Clem Nunnery, as well as her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Services were held Saturday December 7th in Loganville,Ga.

The family requests any memorials be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
