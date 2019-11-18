|
|
Gayle Janean Schafer
Coillerville - Gayle Janean Schafer , 77, of Collierville Tennessee, died November 16, 2019. Gayle was born August 25, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents Mark and Dorothy Robertson, her brother Larry Robertson (wife) Margaret Robertson. She is survived by her husband James Schafer; son Dr. Mark Freeland (wife) Jenny of Nashville; daughter, Kelly Freeland Roller, RN (husband) Troy of Collierville and five grandchildren, Andrew and Ned Freeland, Branden, Emma and Elise Roller. Gayle spent her early years in Oklahoma City. She moved to Memphis in 1956 where she graduated from White Station. She graduated from Memphis State and was a member in Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Gayle taught at Berclair in Memphis TN, Jackson MS and Clarksdale, MS. She also worked at Bornblum Solomon Schechter School. Gayle was one of the early members of Church of the Holy Apostles, where she truly cherished her involvement in the church. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Church of the Holy Apostles, 1308 Wolf River Blvd Collierville, TN 38017.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019