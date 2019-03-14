|
Gayle Wadsworth
Batesville, MS
Dorothy Gayle Baughman Wadsworth was born October 11, 1945 in Dothan, Alabama to James O., Sr. and Marjorie S. Baughman and passed from this earthly life to the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 9, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday March 14, 2019 at the Batesville First United Methodist Church with the funeral service being held at 11:00 am on Friday March 15, 2019 also at the First United Methodist Church.
She graduated from Dothan High School in 1963. She attended Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama and later graduated from Auburn University in 1967. While at Spring Hill, she was a member of the Gamma Chi Rho sorority.
She was preceded in death by a son Jeffrey Lawrence and her parents. She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Bob, a daughter Sheri (Keith) Wood of Millington, TN, a son Glenn (Amanda) Wadsworth of Elkridge, MD, and five grandchildren (Cameron Wood, Chandler Wood, Carson Wood, Parker Wadsworth, and Savannah Wadsworth). She is also survived by two brothers, Ken Baughman of Niceville, FL and Jim Baughman of Crestview, FL.
Gayle was primarily a homemaker during the first years of her children's lives. She later worked as a secretary and as a preschool teacher. Prior to moving from Hernando, MS she was a kindergarten teacher at Hernando Elementary School. In 1996, she earned a Master of Science degree in elementary education from Mississippi State University. She completed her career as a kindergarten teacher in Batesville, MS, during which time she was named Teacher of the Year for the South Panola School district in 1999.
Gayle's heart of love for others showed through because of her love for the Lord Jesus Christ. She unselfishly gave of herself wherever and whenever a need presented itself. She had a true servant's heart, serving in various capacities for various organizations. She served as Education Secretary, as a member of the board of trustees, and as a member of the administrative council of the First United Methodist Church. She served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the Explorers Bible Study group, serving as a group leader once. She was a member of a knitting group that knitted blankets and shawls for church members and newly baptized children. She served on a church apron team that served meals to family members following funerals. She served as a volunteer for The Grace Place.
She enjoyed reading books and traveling (especially visiting national parks) and she had a life-long thirst for learning.
Memorials should be made to the Batesville First United Methodist Church or to The Grace Place.
