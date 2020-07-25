Gaylon Michael Vaughan
Cordova - Gaylon Michael Vaughan, age 16, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Gaylon was born July 23, 2003, in Memphis, TN. He was a senior at First Assembly Christian School where he participated in Fine Art Competitions, the International Thespian Society, and the Knowledge Bowl.
Gaylon is survived by his mother, Catherine Sue Berry and her husband Carl, his father Jock Vaughan, his sister, Abbigail Vaughan, his brother, Will Vaughan, his stepsister, Morgan Dotson, his grandparents; Glenda Sinclair, Doug and Gertie McNeilly, a niece and nephew, and may friends at FACS.
The family will receive friends from 11 am until service at 12 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at First Assembly with interment in follow at Memphis Memory Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com
for the Vaughan family.