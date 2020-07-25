1/1
Gaylon Michael Vaughan
2003 - 2020
Gaylon Michael Vaughan

Cordova - Gaylon Michael Vaughan, age 16, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Gaylon was born July 23, 2003, in Memphis, TN. He was a senior at First Assembly Christian School where he participated in Fine Art Competitions, the International Thespian Society, and the Knowledge Bowl.

Gaylon is survived by his mother, Catherine Sue Berry and her husband Carl, his father Jock Vaughan, his sister, Abbigail Vaughan, his brother, Will Vaughan, his stepsister, Morgan Dotson, his grandparents; Glenda Sinclair, Doug and Gertie McNeilly, a niece and nephew, and may friends at FACS.

The family will receive friends from 11 am until service at 12 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at First Assembly with interment in follow at Memphis Memory Gardens.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Vaughan family.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
First Assembly
JUL
29
Service
12:00 PM
First Assembly
