Gean Paul Bray
Dyersburg, TN - Gean Paul Bray, 78, of Dyersburg, Tennessee passed away on October 1st in Memphis.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm, October 6th at Memorial Gardens in Bartlett (3700 N. Germantown Parkway).
Paul was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee to James and Mae Bray on September 3, 1942. He moved to Memphis in 1960 to attend Memphis State University. He married Janie White on August 20, 1967. He began his career working in land development and land surveying with B.C. Harville and Associates before moving to Gregory Grace and Associates. He served as the head of the land development department for Grace and Associates until 1992 when he began his own practice. For almost the last three decades he has worked with his sons at The Bray Firm. He was a longtime member of Merton Avenue Baptist Church and most recently Hope Presbyterian Church serving as a deacon for both. He was also an active member of the Optimist Club.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Janie; his father, James; his mother Mae; his brother, Jim; and his granddaughter, Grace.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry Bray; his children David (Dana), Jennifer Bailey (Al), and Kevin (Melissa) and his grandchildren Gabrielle, Ethan, Emily, Madeline, Ally, Chase, Samantha, Evan and Camden.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society
.