1/
Gean Paul Bray
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gean Paul Bray

Dyersburg, TN - Gean Paul Bray, 78, of Dyersburg, Tennessee passed away on October 1st in Memphis.

A graveside service will be held at 2pm, October 6th at Memorial Gardens in Bartlett (3700 N. Germantown Parkway).

Paul was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee to James and Mae Bray on September 3, 1942. He moved to Memphis in 1960 to attend Memphis State University. He married Janie White on August 20, 1967. He began his career working in land development and land surveying with B.C. Harville and Associates before moving to Gregory Grace and Associates. He served as the head of the land development department for Grace and Associates until 1992 when he began his own practice. For almost the last three decades he has worked with his sons at The Bray Firm. He was a longtime member of Merton Avenue Baptist Church and most recently Hope Presbyterian Church serving as a deacon for both. He was also an active member of the Optimist Club.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Janie; his father, James; his mother Mae; his brother, Jim; and his granddaughter, Grace.

He is survived by his brother, Jerry Bray; his children David (Dana), Jennifer Bailey (Al), and Kevin (Melissa) and his grandchildren Gabrielle, Ethan, Emily, Madeline, Ally, Chase, Samantha, Evan and Camden.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved