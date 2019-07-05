Services
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anointed Temple of Praise Church
3939 Riverdale Road
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Anointed Temple of Praise Church
3939 Riverdale Road
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Anointed Temple of Praise Church
3939 Riverdale Road
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park
5668 Poplar Avenue
Gene A. Fentress


1939 - 2019
Gene A. Fentress Obituary
Gene A. Fentress

Memphis - Gene A. Fentress, 79, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away quietly on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Ruby, one daughter Lorri, and one grandson Austin, and several very close relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 noon, and the Memorial Services will follow at noon at Anointed Temple of Praise Church, 3939 Riverdale Road. Omega services at 10:30. Interment at Memorial Park, 5668 Poplar Avenue at 2:30.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 5, 2019
