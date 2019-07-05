|
|
Gene A. Fentress
Memphis - Gene A. Fentress, 79, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away quietly on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Ruby, one daughter Lorri, and one grandson Austin, and several very close relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 noon, and the Memorial Services will follow at noon at Anointed Temple of Praise Church, 3939 Riverdale Road. Omega services at 10:30. Interment at Memorial Park, 5668 Poplar Avenue at 2:30.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 5, 2019