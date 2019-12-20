Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Memphis - Gene C Morris, passed away on December 20, 2019 at the age of 92. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in WWII. Mr. Morris was a retired Chief from Memphis City Fire Department after 27 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda R Morris; and daughter, Barbara Compton. His survivors include his two daughters, Becky Gibbs (Wes) of Pensacola, FL, Lisa Garrison (Bill) of Drummonds, TN; son-in-law, Ken Compton of Meridian, MS; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 8 great great-grandchildren. Family will receive guests on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. Funeral service will be held Monday at the funeral home at 10 am.
