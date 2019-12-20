|
Gene C. Morris
Memphis - Gene C Morris, passed away on December 20, 2019 at the age of 92. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in WWII. Mr. Morris was a retired Chief from Memphis City Fire Department after 27 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda R Morris; and daughter, Barbara Compton. His survivors include his two daughters, Becky Gibbs (Wes) of Pensacola, FL, Lisa Garrison (Bill) of Drummonds, TN; son-in-law, Ken Compton of Meridian, MS; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 8 great great-grandchildren. Family will receive guests on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. Funeral service will be held Monday at the funeral home at 10 am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019