|
|
Gene Parker
Gene Parker, 86, passed away peacefully at his home on January 27, 2020. Gene was born on a farm in Middle Tennessee amid the Great Depression. He learned at an early age that he did not want to be a farmer, and at the age of 17 he embarked alone to the big city of Memphis. Fortunately, he met and married Joann Baker Parker in 1955. They had 3 sons (Mike, Greg and Kevin) and remained married until Joann passed in 2017. Gene was a devoted husband and father and a productive member of the community.
Gene worked in the printing industry for nearly 50 years, finishing his career as a successful salesman at Mercury Printing Company. His success was created by his never-ending determination and commitment to the quality of his product.
Gene spent much of his recreational time at Chickasaw Country Club. He loved to play golf as well as played many a game of Gin in the club's Bar and Grill. Gene and Joann also loved spending an evening in the piano bar dancing and singing.
Gene was voracious reader throughout his life and was always interested in furthering his knowledge and understanding. He was an excellent mentor to his children and always led by example. He will be missed by his children and grand-children, but they are comforted in the fact that his suffering is over.
The family will be holding a private ceremony to celebrate the life of Gene Parker in Destin, FL. This was Gene's favorite vacation spot for over 50 years.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020