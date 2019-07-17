Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Genera Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genera Delius "Jenny" Smith


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genera Delius "Jenny" Smith Obituary
Genera "Jenny" Delius Smith

Memphis - Genera "Jenny" Delius Smith was born September 10, 1920 and died July 14, 2019 from a sudden illness. She resided at Kirby Pines Retirement Community for over 20 years.

Our sweet matriarch was just shy of her 99th birthday. She was preceded in death by husbands John J. Delius and Charles E. Smith; sister, Rose Thomas; parents and half-brother. She is survived by her children, Becky Smith (Ray), Martha Pugh (Buddy), Johnny Delius (Betsy); grandchildren, Jennifer Morton (Tony), Gus Brewer, Scott Delius (Allyson), Marcy Simmons (Gary), Amy Farris, David Pugh (Stacey); 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all of her kind caregivers at Kirby Pines and Methodist Hospice, who provided loving care during her final days.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 (901) 767-8930. "A Fitting Farewell for Everyone". There will be a private family graveside service.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now