|
|
Genera "Jenny" Delius Smith
Memphis - Genera "Jenny" Delius Smith was born September 10, 1920 and died July 14, 2019 from a sudden illness. She resided at Kirby Pines Retirement Community for over 20 years.
Our sweet matriarch was just shy of her 99th birthday. She was preceded in death by husbands John J. Delius and Charles E. Smith; sister, Rose Thomas; parents and half-brother. She is survived by her children, Becky Smith (Ray), Martha Pugh (Buddy), Johnny Delius (Betsy); grandchildren, Jennifer Morton (Tony), Gus Brewer, Scott Delius (Allyson), Marcy Simmons (Gary), Amy Farris, David Pugh (Stacey); 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all of her kind caregivers at Kirby Pines and Methodist Hospice, who provided loving care during her final days.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 (901) 767-8930. "A Fitting Farewell for Everyone". There will be a private family graveside service.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 17, 2019