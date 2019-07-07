Services
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Jackson's Harrisburg Funeral Home Chapel
Geneva Jean (Davenport) Harvey

Millington - Geneva Jean (Davenport) Harvey, 92, of Millington, TN, formerly of Cherry Valley departed this life Thursday at Covington Care & Rehab. She was born April 8, 1927, the daughter of Claude Henry Davenport and Rachel Melissa (Woodall) Davenport. She married John Alton Harvey on July 8, 1950. Geneva was a beautician and a homemaker. She was a member of Belleview Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Geneva enjoyed art, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded by her husband of 53 years, her parents and one son, Richard Glenn Harvey, of Bay Village, one sister, Dorothy Mae Sullinger and two brothers, Jewel Davenport and Clyde Davenport. She is survived by three sons: John Alton Harvey Jr. of Highpoint, NC, James Earl Harvey of Millington and Steven Wayne Harvey of Bay Village, Arkansas, two brothers, Edward Earl Davenport of Memphis and Franklin D. Davenport of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas and one sister, Marie Greene, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a few great, great, grandchildren. Funeral services will be Monday at 3:00 p.m. Jackson's Harrisburg Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be before service Monday from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Tyre Cemetery in Cherry Valley. Arrangements are by Jackson's Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 7, 2019
