Genevieve Cole Adams
Collierville - On August 24, 2019, Genevieve Cole Adams went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 24, 1925, in Somerville, Tennessee to John Wilson Cole and Cleo Gay Cole. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Dr. John Q. Adams, her parents and two sisters, Gay and Laverne. She is survived by her five children, Carol Griffin (Rusty), Nancy Hall (Gary), Ellen Cox (Sam), John Adams (Patti), Alice Adams; her thirteen grandchildren; her fifteen great-grandchildren; her sister, Audrey Sanders (Allen) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a pediatric nurse by profession and, as a longtime member of First Baptist Church Memphis, she spent many years rocking babies in the church nursery, teaching a five year old Sunday School, and serving in the church library. More than anything, she loved her family and friends, spending time baking cookies for her "never empty" cookie jar, playing cards with whoever would play with her, growing her roses, and, most importantly, serving her famous pancakes every Saturday morning. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her servant's heart, and her sweet spirit. She is a hero to all who knew and loved her and will be greatly missed by all. Services will be at Collierville Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 12:30pm and the service at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Cancer Center, 7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 27, 2019