|
|
George Akers
Bartlett - George Akers, 86, passed away May 17, 2019. George was a Korean War Veteran and retired from City Auto Sales. He was preceded in death by his son, Dale Akers. George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patricia Akers; daughter, Dianne Gregory (Rick); son, David Akers (Julie); grandchildren, Cara, Dustin, Cory, Bryan and April; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Earnestine Hale; brothers, Robert, David, Charles and Jessie Akers. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 21st from 12-2pm at Family Funeral Care with the service to follow at 2pm. The burial will take place at Memphis Memory Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 21, 2019