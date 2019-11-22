Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
Resources
George Buford Lineberry Jr. Obituary
George Buford Lineberry Jr.

Bartlett - George Buford Lineberry Jr., 82, passed away on November 19, 2019, at his home in Bartlett, TN. He was a 1956 graduate of Middleton High School and a member of Ellendale Baptist Church. George proudly served in the United States Army. He retired after forty-two years from Sears and worked security for the Racquet Club of Memphis as well as a number of other venues after retirement. In addition, George was a motorcycle escort for over 6,000 funerals in the Mid-South.

He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Lineberry, as well as two sisters, Gloria Tigner and Hettie Lou Knutson. Mr. Lineberry is survived by his son, Brian Lineberry, and two sisters, Faye Rowland and Billie Donaldson, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at Canale Funeral Directors on Monday, November 25 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation prior at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Bolivar Memorial Cemetery in Bolivar, TN.

Memorials may be sent to Ellendale Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
