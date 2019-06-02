|
|
George Douglas Roby II
Drummonds - George Douglas Roby II, 35, of Drummonds, TN passed away May 30, 2019. Doug was born at Camp Pendleton, CA October 18, 1983. Survived by 2 sons Corbin Douglas and Callen Brady Roby, 3 brothers Michael of FL, Alan of MO, Jeffrey of Memphis, mother Janet Roby, and finance Irma Villarreal of TX. Doug never met a stranger, always put people at ease and made them laugh. Everyone said, "You can't help but love Doug".
Memorial service will be June 7, 2019 at Crosspointe Baptist, 8850 Hwy 51, Millington, TN, 1-5pm. Come celebrate Doug's life. 901-568-8204.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 2, 2019