Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Crosspointe Baptist
8850 Hwy 51
Millington, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for George Roby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Douglas Roby Ii


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Douglas Roby Ii Obituary
George Douglas Roby II

Drummonds - George Douglas Roby II, 35, of Drummonds, TN passed away May 30, 2019. Doug was born at Camp Pendleton, CA October 18, 1983. Survived by 2 sons Corbin Douglas and Callen Brady Roby, 3 brothers Michael of FL, Alan of MO, Jeffrey of Memphis, mother Janet Roby, and finance Irma Villarreal of TX. Doug never met a stranger, always put people at ease and made them laugh. Everyone said, "You can't help but love Doug".

Memorial service will be June 7, 2019 at Crosspointe Baptist, 8850 Hwy 51, Millington, TN, 1-5pm. Come celebrate Doug's life. 901-568-8204.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.