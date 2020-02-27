Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Memphis - George Edward Perry, 66, of Memphis, TN passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Mr. Perry was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Rosie Perry; and brother, Michael Perry. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Harris Perry; sisters: Barbara Daugherty, Patricia Bedwell, and Brenda Perry; brother, Robert Perry(Gail); sister-in-law, Teresa Bennett; and nieces and nephews: Nina Bennett, Kim, Brad, Ashley, and Andrew. Mr. Perry was a religious man who loved God and his family. He worked in construction most of his life and he retired from John Gambrell Construction. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing in his free time. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9-10 am with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 am. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. The family requests any memorials be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
