George G. Randolph
Batesville - George Randolph was born to Richard Rontague and Mary Gibson Randolph on February 15, 1926, on an Independence Community Cotton farm southwest of Batesville, Mississippi. He graduated from pope high school. His college days began and ended at Mississippi State University, with stents at Northwestern University, Princeton University, and Tulane University while serving in the US Navy's Midshipmen School for naval officer training. Upon graduating at MSU in 1948 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering, he served as Second Lieutenant in the US Navy stationed in Tacoma, Washington in the aftermath of World War II.
After graduation from MSU, George was hired by Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association in Batesville where he worked for 44 years. Mr. Randolph was initially employed to recruit rural Panola county residents to sign up for electrical service in their homes and on their farms. He was eventually promoted to the highest position of the association, serving as manager for approximately 20 years before his retirement in 1992.
He met his wife of 54 years, the late Nell Clement Randolph originally from black hawk, Mississippi, while calling on the home extension service office in Charleston, MS, early in his career at Tvepa. The two built a home about ¼ mile from his childhood home (where he lived until 2019). He, wife Nell, and their 3 children were members of Independence Presbyterian church where he served in a number of capacities, including elder and church treasurer for over 30 years.
A community and Panola county leader, Mr. Randolph served in many capacities, including the board of trustees of South Panola Community Hospital, president of Batesville Chamber of Commerce, and president of the North Mississippi Industrial Development Association. He was a member of the Civitans, the Batesville area American Legion, and Batesville Rotary Club, where he served as president and was a Paul Harris fellow. He remained active in the rotary club throughout his adult life, including his retirement years.
Those who have known him will remember him to be one uniquely gifted with keen intellect and attention to detail, while also appreciating and enjoying the company of those around him. His affable and gentle spirit, and his impeccable integrity were a reflection of his master, the lord Jesus Christ, who Mr. Randolph was eager to promote and identify with. He could easily identify with those less fortunate around him and his benevolent attitude made him quick to help those in need. His work ethic and self sacrifice were two of his greatest attributes.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nell Clement of Black Hawk. He is survived by his 3 children who are forever grateful to have called him their daddy: Debbie Holland (and husband Greg) of Carriere, Richard Randolph (and wife Rae Anne) of Brandon, and Susan Lewis (and Husband Cooper) of Batesville, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to Independence Presbyterian Church or North Delta School, both of Batesville.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020