George Kenneth Griffin
Millington, TN
George Kenneth Griffin died peacefully in his home in Millington, Tennessee, on February 5, 2019, with his loved ones by his side. Born on February 25, 1955, he was the son of Helen Orman Griffin and Earl Thomas Griffin, Sr.
Ken graduated from Raleigh-Egypt High School as class president, attended UT Knoxville, graduated from the University of Memphis, and later obtained his Master's degree in education. In 1986 in Hawaii, he married the love ot his life, Lorraine, and they began their lives together in Millington where they raised three children.
With friends galore, Ken was a great conversationalist, fun-loving and mischievous with a smile and a kind word for all. An avid Tigers, Cardinals, and Vols fan, he was gifted in all sports, but especially tennis, in which he held several city and state titles. Kenny lived by his own rules and carried fun (and usually a dog or two) with him wherever he went.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Simmons Griffin; children, Chris (Jessica McBride) Barratt and sons, Oliver and Elliott; Katie and Charles Pemberton and daughter, Anna; son K.C. Griffin; brother Tom (Janet Tomlin) Griffin; sister Beckie Parks; and adoring canines Edie and Molly. He also leaves a multitude of family, friends, co-workers, and teammates.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 8, at Munford Funeral Home in Millington, Tennessee, with the service following at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made to Memphis Athletic Ministries.
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
901.873.0123
munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 7, 2019