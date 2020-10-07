Dr. George Lawson Yarbro, Jr.
Dyersburg - Dr. George Lawson Yarbro, Jr., a retired physician and plastic surgeon, died Saturday at West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg following a brief illness. He was 73.
He was born September 1, 1947, at Baird- Brewer Hospital in Dyersburg, the second child and only son of George Lawson Yarbro, Sr. and Frances Hansbrough Yarbro. He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Dyersburg and The Knights of Columbus.
A graduate of Dyersburg High School, the class of 1965, he attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Dr. Yarbro graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Memphis in 1972. He completed his General Surgery residency at Ochsner Clinic and Foundation Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana and at E. A. Conway Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Monroe, Louisiana. His residency in Plastic Surgery was completed at the University of Virginia Hospital and Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia. Dr. Yarbro was a former clinical instructor in surgery at the University of Virginia and at Harvard Medical School.
A board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Yarbro practiced medicine in Boston, Massachusetts, Jackson, Madison, and Dyersburg, Tennessee. A kind and thoughtful physician, George was a skilled surgeon who put his patients at ease with his gracious manner and genuine concern.
George held farming interests with Yarbro Parceners of Dyersburg, was a former member of the Rotary Club of Jackson, Tennessee, and an active University of Tennessee alum and Vols fan. An Eagle Scout from Troop 87 Dyersburg First Methodist, he was active in the BSA West Tennessee Area Council and currently helped with BSA Troop 88. He was a staunch supporter and volunteer of the Dyer County Fair Association. George was an avid gardener and an excellent cook and baker who shared his sourdough bread and his Luscious Squares with friends and family. George loved music of all types and was a whiz at crossword puzzles.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Church officiated by Father Patrick Hirtz with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery. The service will be available to watch live on Holy Angels Facebook page.
The family will receive beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
Tucker Cozort, Kyle Cozort, Carter Boals, Tim Ivy, Tim Patterson and John Holmes will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be King Rogers, Johnny Gibson, Scottie Portis, Bill Alexander, Ron Kirkland and Neil Reed.
George was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Holmes Boals Yarbro; a son, Reid Hogan-Yarbro (Peter Johnson) of Decatur, Georgia; a daughter, Jayme Lawson Hogan-Yarbro (fiancé Ethan Firestone) of Decatur, Georgia; a daughter, Jennifer Boals Cozort (Shane) of Dyersburg; two sons, Patrick Boals and Spencer Boals, both of Dyersburg; three sisters, Frances Ann Y. McCoin (Mac) of Charleston, Tennessee; Mary Jane Y. Frederick (Kevin), of Valdese, North Carolina; and Amy Y. Heckethorn (Patrick) of Dyersburg; and the Yarbro's AFS exchange student sister, Dr. Gro Nylander of Oslo, Norway; three granddaughters, Mary Elise Johnson of Decatur, Georgia, Maclyn Elizabeth Boals and Ruby Kathryn Boals, both of Dyersburg; three grandsons, Tucker Cozort, Kyle Cozort, and Carter Boals, all of Dyersburg; his in-laws, Shirley and Henry Holmes, of Dyersburg. George leaves many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom he held dear.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a beloved granddaughter, Phoebe Alana Boals.
The family requests memorials be directed to Holy Angels Catholic Church, 535 Tucker Street, Dyersburg TN 38024. Please honor George by practicing acts of kindness to others every day.
We are privileged and honored to serve the Yarbro family. You may share your condolences and your memories with the family at www.curryfuneral.com
.