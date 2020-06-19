George "Pretty Boy" Love, Jr.



West Memphis, AR - December 12, 1934 - June 15, 2020



George Love, Jr. of West Memphis, Arkansas, 85 years old, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. After months of failing health, he died peacefully in his home in West Memphis.



George was born December 12, 1934 at the Lowrance Plantation near Horseshoe Lake, Arkansas to George and Vera Harris Love. He was raised and worked on the Lowrance Plantation with his family and married the love of his life Ruberta Parker Love. George and Ruberta lived and worked for Five Lakes Outing Club at Horseshoe Lake for over 25 years raising their only daughter Hazel there. Upon his retirement George and Ruberta moved to West Memphis where George was a strong patriarch of his family, a faithful friend to all, a man who would give his shirt for even a stranger and a true sportsman in every sense of the word.



He was preceded in death by parents, George, Sr, and Vera Love; his wife Ruberta Parker Love; a son, Dennis Brewer; three brothers; Willie, Semmie and Teal Love and one sister Lillie Mae Moore.



Fond memories will forever remain with his daughter, Hazel Love; his grandchildren, Kelvin, Marcie, and Latoya Love, as well as his son, Dennis Brewer's children; Shaquita, Michael, Dennis Jr. and Georgia Brewer; sixteen great-grandchildren and eleven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sammie, Bertha, Claritha, Olitha, Orene and Rosemary Love, Vera Washington and Clytee Allen; brothers, Donnie and Leroy Love; and his special extended families, Bert Robinson Family, Tal Goldsby Family, John Stokes Family and Dr Van Rushing Family. He will be remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, longtime friends, those he hunted and fished with, and those who admired his outdoorsmanship through his instruction over the years.



George never caught a fish he did not like, especially "good eatin' size". He will be remembered as a true friend and gentleman, who always had a smile with a handshake and tipped his hat to the ladies. There is an empty place in this world, but his memory lives on.









