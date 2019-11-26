|
George Michael "Mick" McCormick III
Memphis - George Michael "Mick" McCormick III, 59, of Memphis, TN passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. George was a loving son, brother and uncle. He loved all animals.
He worked in construction most of his career.
Mick was preceded in death by his father, George M. McCormick, Jr. and brother, John Wayne McCormick.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Gladys N. McCormick; his sister, Naomi McCormick; one niece, Chandler Holland and two nephews, Jacob and Brandon McCormick.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 PM on Monday, December 2 at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East with service immediately following. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, East, 901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019