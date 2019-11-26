Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home South
2545 E. Holmes Rd.
Memphis, TN 38118
(901) 346-3250
Resources
More Obituaries for George McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Michael "Mick" McCormick Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Michael "Mick" McCormick Iii Obituary
George Michael "Mick" McCormick III

Memphis - George Michael "Mick" McCormick III, 59, of Memphis, TN passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. George was a loving son, brother and uncle. He loved all animals.

He worked in construction most of his career.

Mick was preceded in death by his father, George M. McCormick, Jr. and brother, John Wayne McCormick.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Gladys N. McCormick; his sister, Naomi McCormick; one niece, Chandler Holland and two nephews, Jacob and Brandon McCormick.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 PM on Monday, December 2 at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East with service immediately following. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, East, 901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Hill Funeral Home South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -