Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
George Nick Limberakis


1952 - 2019
George Nick Limberakis Obituary
George Nick Limberakis

Memphis - George Nick Limberakis, 66, of Memphis, TN passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Mr. Limberakis is survived by his daughter, Anastasia Michelle Murray, of Russellville, AL and 1 brother, Pete Limberakis and nephew, Stefan of Tampa, FL. Grandchildren, Emily, Blaise, and Blake Murray. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Betsy Limberakis, and son-in-law, Myron Murray. Mr. Limberakis was Past Master of Stonewall Masonic Lodge. Visitation is Monday at 10 am with the service to follow at 11:00 am at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 22, 2019
