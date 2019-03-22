|
George Patrick Reagan
Memphis, TN
George Patrick Reagan, 65, of Memphis, TN, departed this life on March 16, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on July 23, 1953 at Camp Roberts, CA. After graduating in 1972 from Hillcrest High School in Memphis, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. During his enlistment years, George served in the military police in Germany, Honduras and Panama and attended University of Memphis. After retirement from the military, he worked as a police officer at VA Medical Center in Memphis.
George was preceded in death by his mother, Annie M. Reagan He is survived by his father, Walter Reagan of Southaven, MS; four sisters, Brenda Flowers (Mitch), Eva Hellums (Danny), Elizabeth Fox (George), Cindy Asquino; and one brother, Donald Reagan. He also leaves behind on niece and five nephews.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 am on Saturday, March 23 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 785 Church Road, W. in Southaven, MS with services beginning at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Memphis.
The family requests flower be sent to High Point Funeral Home, 3788 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 22, 2019