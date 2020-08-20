1/1
George R. Warren
{ "" }
George R. Warren

George R. Warren, a successful retired, State Farm agent, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Margaret, and two sons, Patrick and Marcus.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm at R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove Road. Homegoing Celebration to be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Unity Christian Church, 3345 McCorkle Rd, Memphis, Tennessee.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Unity Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
