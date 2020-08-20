Or Copy this URL to Share

George R. Warren



George R. Warren, a successful retired, State Farm agent, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Margaret, and two sons, Patrick and Marcus.



Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm at R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove Road. Homegoing Celebration to be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Unity Christian Church, 3345 McCorkle Rd, Memphis, Tennessee.









