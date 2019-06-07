Services
George Raymond Walker Obituary
George Raymond Walker

Memphis - George Raymond Walker 43, resident of Memphis, Tennessee departed this life and was welcomed into Heaven already healed Wednesday evening, May 29,2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

He leaves to cherish his wife Lavoris; and his three children, Desmond, D'Mond and McKensive.

Minister George Walker funeral will be held at New Wrights Chapel, 3892 Knight Arnold Road on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 and the Wake at Faith Covenant 4815 Willow Road.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 7, 2019
