George "Larry" Ridinger born on June 17, 1947 in McKenzie, TN and passed away in Bartlett, TN on November 5, 2019. He was a loving husband to Brenda, father to Todd, Michael and Rene Franklin, grandfather to 6 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. He loved and treasured his family and friends. He knowingly and unknowingly touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations scan be made to the union Mission or any Animal Rescue or a . Services will be held Sunday, November 10th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens (3700 N. Germantown Road) at 2:00pm Visitation will follow from 3:00 to 5:00pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019