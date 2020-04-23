|
|
George Siggers
Mr. George Siggers, 93, was called home by His Heavenly Father on April 19, 2020.
Visitation is Monday, April 27, 2020, 10am - 11am, at M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Airways Chapel.
He was a deeply religious man and spoke of how much he loved the Lord. For many years he was a minister at The Church of God in Christ, under the leadership of Bishop G. E. Patterson.
He leaves his son George R. Siggers, and three daughters, Sheila A. Green, Gail A. Hopkins, and Wanda Siggers.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020