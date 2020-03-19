Services
George Thomas Wheeler Sr.


1929 - 2020
George Thomas Wheeler, Sr.

Memphis - George Thomas Wheeler, Sr. passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020. He was born September 14, 1929 and grew up in Finley, Tennessee. He is preceded in passing by his beloved wife, Carroll Moss Wheeler. They shared 65 amazing years together. He loved his family and dogs unconditionally and the St. Louis Cardinals, as long as they were winning. George was an outstanding athlete, gifted in track, football, basketball and baseball. He coached his son, George, and his friends from little league baseball until the two played together, father pitching and son playing first base winning the City Fast-Pitch Softball Championship - a summer that proved to be "the stuff dreams are made of." George had a special gift for coaching and was blessed to have coached many wonderful boys for whom he had an abiding love. He worked as a cotton merchant at Weil Brothers Cotton Co. for over 50 years. George was a man of honor and integrity and was as loyal as the day is long. He is preceded in passing by his parents George and Tildie Wheeler, his sisters Clara Morrow, Virginia Tidwell and Christine Seaton. He is survived by his sister Doris Simmons, his children, George T. Wheeler, Jr. (Debbie Coy Wheeler) and Carroll Elise Wheeler (Bob Westmoreland), his grandchildren, Andrew Hunter Wheeler (Megan) and Rachel Laurence Cantrell (Greg) and his incredible great grandsons, River Thomas Wheeler and Ethan Deckert Cantrell. Funeral services will be private. Please send any memorials to the Memphis Humane Society.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
