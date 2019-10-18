Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Thomas Williams

George Thomas Williams

George Thomas Williams Obituary
George Thomas Williams

Memphis - George Thomas Williams, 69, of Memphis, TN, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Methodist Hospital. George was retired from the U.S. Navy after 21 years, where he served as a Missile Tech First Class MT1. He was a member of Longcrest Baptist Church.

George was preceded in death by his father, James M. Williams, and is granddaughter, Samantha Saba. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Williams of Memphis, TN, his mother, Lorean Williams of Bartlett, TN, his daughter, Mae Ellen Saba (Camille) of Lakeland, TN, a sister, Jamie Wukovich (Tom), of Bartlett, TN, three step-children and numerous grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1pm until service time at 2pm, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy. Bartlett, TN 38133, with interment later that week in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. The family requests, in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
