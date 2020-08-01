George William FleischerMemphis - George William Fleischer, 86, of Memphis, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Memphis Jewish Home in Cordova, TN after a brief illness. He graduated from Humes High School, where he was a friend of Elvis Presley. He then enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Biloxi, MS. After being discharged, he eventually obtained a Master's Degree in Speech and Theater from Memphis State University, and was assistant to the director when the broadway show "Hair" was performed at the Memphis State Theater. He then taught at several colleges around the country. After teaching, he opened three Paperback Shack used book stores in Memphis. Later in life, George was quite the fix-it person.He was preceded in death by his parents Abe and Lena Moskovitz Fleischer as well as 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He was also preceded in death by his former wife Eva Bluestein Fleischer. He leaves 2 daughters, Robin Fleischer and Amy (Eddie) LaVene, of Memphis, 2 grandsons, and 1 great granddaughter. He is survived by one sister, Sylvia (Stuart) LaVene of Germantown, TN.Visitation will be held on Sunday August 2nd from 4 to 5 pm with a service to follow at the Family Funeral Care at 4925 Summer Avenue. Burial will be private at a later date.The family requests that any memorials or donations be sent to the Memphis Jewish Home or WKNO.