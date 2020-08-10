George Williamson Inman
Fredericksburg - George Williamson Inman, age 81, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 peacefully in his home in Fredericksburg, TX. He is survived by his wife Gema Thibodeaux, brother, Frank Inman, three daughters Kim Debner, Karen Inman, and Kristin Prause, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A proud Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, George was a catcher for the baseball team and inducted into the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame in 1979. Following his college career, he joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers achieving the rank of Commanding Officer, Company D, 19th Battalion, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He served as a Captain in the Army Reserves until 1969.
In 1970, George joined his brother Frank at Inman Construction in Memphis, Tennessee. After falling in love with the Texas Hill Country, George built his dream home in Fredericksburg after retiring from commercial construction in 1991. While caring for his "herd" of longhorns, working for local wineries and playing golf were favorite pastimes, even taking home the Farmington Golf Club Championship in 1974, in Germantown, TN, he was also dedicated to supporting the Fredericksburg community. He proudly served on the Fredericksburg ISD School Board and was a consultant during the building of the Hill Country Memorial Hospital expansion.
The family expresses thanks for the excellent care provided by New Century Hospice and asks that you consider a donation to their foundation in lieu of gifts or flowers at http://newcentury.curohs.com/
. Private condolences may be sent to www.schaetter.com/obituary
.