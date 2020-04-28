|
George Woods, Jr.
Las Vegas - George Woods, Jr. (Pop) Las Vegas, NV.
Our Pop was born on January 4, 1935 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late George Woods, Sr. and Ruby Brownlee Griffin. He peacefully transitioned on Sunday April 19, 2020 at Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. His wife of 45 years, Geneva Smith Woods preceded him in death December 25, 2017.
George was a devoted member of Friendship United Methodist Church over 30 years and later joined Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church until he and his wife moved to Las Vegas in 2003. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Jessie Griffin, Sr.; brothers, Charles Woods and Jessie Griffin, Jr. and two of his sisters; Ruby Jean Woods-Shaw and Eelois Griffin.
He leaves to mourn his passing: Six devoted children; Geraldine Williams, Loyce Robinson (Charles), Sylvia Smith, Morgan Smith, Jr. (Valerie), Gwendolyn Boyd, Eddie Smith; his grandson and cousin he helped mother raise, Robert Woods Brown, Jr, and Toney Harris Polk; his sister Patricia (Sam) Mickens; Eight grandchildren and Nine great grandchildren he affectionately referred to as his "Rabbits"; his Aunt Ludie Lyons and Uncle Freddie Woods who were very special to him, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn his passing.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020