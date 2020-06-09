Georgia Avgeris Scarmoutsos SmithCollierville - Georgia Avgeris Scarmoutsos Smith passed away 7 June 2020. She leaves her husband Jimmy Smith, son Peter, daughter Eve, brother Dr. John Avgeris and sister Athena Fox. She was preceded in death by her first husband Manuel Scarmoutsos, father and mother Andrew and Sophia Avgeris, son Andrew, sister Helen and nephew Robert. Georgia went to Humes High School and was classmate and a good friend with Elvis Presley. She had a strong faith and loved her church life while singing in the choir for 65 years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kidney foundation or the Annunciation Greek Orthodox church.